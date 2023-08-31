Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid's trick plays, Justyn Ross plan, Patrick Mahomes QB2
With the Chiefs first game of the season exactly a week away, we're finding out more about how the 2023 roster is shaping up.
By Josh Wilson
The position the Chiefs hope they never have to use, QB2, officially determined
53-man rosters have been set for the NFL season. With the Kansas City Chiefs now exactly one week away from the first game of their second title-defense season in the last several years, one position that Chiefs fans don't really care to hear much about is the backup quarterback role.
Not because it's not important, because truly, a competent backup quarterback can be all the difference for teams competitive deep in the season, but simply because they're so confident in QB1 and hope they never have to see anyone else under center all season long.
Unless, of course, it's some wild trick play where Travis Kelce is the QB for a play or two.
No, Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the guy, but Blaine Gabbert has officially been named his backup. Kansas City rostered Chad Henne last year who retired after he and Kansas City won the Super Bowl. In an emergency situation, Henne wound up making seven pass attempts in the postseason with Mahomes nursing a sprained ankle. He scored a touchdown and gained three first downs, proving to be exactly what the Chiefs needed in that moment.
So, can Gabbert be that if the Chiefs need it this year?
Gabbert's career hasn't gone to expectations, per se. Drafted 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, he's become a journeyman backup with the Niners, Cardinals, and Buccaneers before landing in KC this offseason.
Backup quarterback is one of the tougher positions to get right. Do you overinvest to protect the offense if something happens to QB1? Or do you try to be efficient with your spend, hoping you never have to use the backup?
Rostering a backup quarterback who is a failed starting quarterback is not necessarily a bad thing. They know firsthand how difficult the position is and can provide a ton of eyes-and-ears sideline support for their starting quarterback. Few players on the roster will know exactly the pressure Mahomes is under, but Gabbert does.
Not exactly show-stopping depth chart news, but important nonetheless.