Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid's trick plays, Justyn Ross plan, Patrick Mahomes QB2
With the Chiefs first game of the season exactly a week away, we're finding out more about how the 2023 roster is shaping up.
By Josh Wilson
Andy Reid found a trick play in the trash, nearly literally
Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and one of the smartest coaches in general. Bill Belichick's dominance with the New England Patriots likely earns him the title of best active coach, but Reid's dominance is hard to deny considering he's the only coach to hoist two Lombardi trophies in the last five years.
Go back a decade, though, and it's Belichick three, Reid two.
Back to Reid, his offense has been fun and electric, especially in Kansas City. He's drawn up exciting plays, many unlike anything we've ever seen on the gridiron before, thanks in large part to the immensely talented and unique pieces the Chiefs have acquired over the years that unlock so many possibilities.
While Reid gets the credit, he's not always the originator of the plays. He shared an epic story about where one of the trick plays originated from on Green Light with Chris Long:
Asked if he's ever taken anything from a high school playbook, Reid went way deeper than that.
"I took one from a janitor one time in Green Bay... You know, this guy kept telling me... I've got this play for you. He kept telling me. Finally, I said, 'Here's a card, draw up the play.' And he drew up the play and I go, dang, that's pretty good. We called the play just before halftime and it scored."
I can see right away how Chiefs haters will try to spin this one. They'll say this is proof that Reid isn't as smart as he looks and that he simply lifts ideas from other people and passes them as his own, taking credit for their genius.
I think the true perspective is that Reid is a real leader with a knack for knowing how to get the best out of everyone. Whether the idea originates from his quarterback, a coach, or the janitor, why should that matter? Ideas should be judged on their own merit. And bringing that approach to the table is crucially important to creating a culture where the best ideas rise to the top continuously.
It's on a coach to create that environment. A coach can instill a culture where ideas are blocked by red tape and the idea that things need to get done a certain, specific way. Or, the leader can humbly admit they don't have all the answers and create an environment where the team is bigger than the self.
I find this approach to be incredibly refreshing. Reid is humble enough to admit he might not have all the answers. I think everyone can learn something from that.