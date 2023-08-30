Chiefs rumors: Brett Veach hasn't given up on Chris Jones just yet
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is as hopeful as fans that Chris Jones could get back to the team soon.
By Josh Wilson
Chris Jones has held himself out from Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason, and as it stands now, looks poised to hold out from the start of the regular season as well. Jones, a career Chief thus far, has been a meaningful part of both Super Bowl titles of this era, and a consecutive Pro Bowler for four years now.
In 2022, he also made the All-Pro team with 29 quarterback hits, 44 tackles, and 17 tackles for loss. He was the foundation for an imposing front line that barreled its way to and through the Super Bowl.
Now, though, he wants his due with a new contract that pays him what he's worth. He is thought to want money similar to Aaron Donald, who currently on a 3-year, $95 million extension with $65 million guaranteed with the Rams according to Over the Cap.
He's so serious that he's forfeiting money while he waits. A lot of it.
While some are concerned that could be a limiting amount of money to give to one player, there's a case to be made that it wouldn't completely handcuff KC.
Fans hope he will make his return to the team, but he has been clear: He doesn't plan on showing up until he is paid or after the trade deadline.
But Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has given fans some reason to be optimistic with his latest comments.
Chiefs general manager hypes up Chris Jones possibility for Week 1
Here is what Brett Veach recently said about Chris Jones:
Though Veach might be outlaying an overly optimistic view to get fans excited for Week 1, it would also be ill-advised to say this if he didn't believe it. Veach knows the inner workings of the team's salary cap and how distant or close they may be to an agreement that wins Jones' attendance over.
It would be ill advised to say this if there was no hope within the organization for Jones in Week 1.
After Tuesday, salary caps are far more firm and certain, because all 32 teams had to trim their rosters down to 53. The Chiefs now know exactly what they're working with and how they can operate in regards to a possible Jones extension.
If nothing else, it's reason for Chiefs fans to keep their attention perked up over the next week. With just eight days to go before Week 1 against the Lions on Thursday Night Football, a Chris Jones return is the final piece of the puzzle for the ultimate Super Bowl defense season.
And it could become a reality just in time.