Chiefs Rumors: Buechele bites the dust, Perine over Prince, Rashee Rice drops
- Andy Reid isn't too worried about Rashee Rice's drops
- The RB depth chart seems to be set after preseason finale
- Buechele might've cost himself the QB2 spot
There's a lot to like about rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, which is why Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs didn't hesitate to select him with the 55th overall pick in this April's draft. But if there's one thing that was a problem for Rice at SMU and has persisted into his first preseason foray, it's been concentration drops.
While Rice has a couple of drops that have been glaring on tape, the most egregious yet may have come in the first half of the preseason finale against the Browns. Wide-open down the field thanks to a blown coverage, the rookie wideout let a surefire touchdown from Blaine Gabbert fall through his hands and hit the turf for a truly inexplicable incompletion.
After the game, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Rice and his issues with drops -- he had four in three preseason games. For Big Red's part, he doesn't appear worried about the outlook for the SMU product.
"He's got a lot of talent; he's just got to hang on to the ball," Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. "He's got good hands. We just got to focus on squeezing it. Catch it first, and you go do your thing after that. He'll be all right. He's just got to keep working through it."
There's no question that Rice has an opportunity to really emerge in a Chiefs offense that, aside from Travis Kelce, is wondering who will emerge as the top-end pass-catchers. Rice clearly has the talent to make an impact as a rookie, which Reid is still seemingly a believer of.
But again, he just needs to work on hanging onto the dang ball.