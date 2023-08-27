Chiefs Rumors: Buechele bites the dust, Perine over Prince, Rashee Rice drops
- Andy Reid isn't too worried about Rashee Rice's drops
- The RB depth chart seems to be set after preseason finale
- Buechele might've cost himself the QB2 spot
Chiefs Rumors: La'Mical Perine beat out camp darling Deneric Prince for roster spot
Early at Chiefs training camp, one of the most buzzworthy players this side of Justyn Ross was UDFA running back Deneric Prince. The Tulsa product was wowing with his burst and vision out of the backfield and quickly became a fan favorite, a young player many were rooting for to carve out a roster spot behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.
When it's come to preseason action, though, Prince has struggled to parlay his camp successes onto the field. He's averaged just 3.59 yards per carry. For a Chiefs offense that will need to find explosive plays behind Pacheco, they haven't been getting them the rookie.
They have, however, seen that from fourth-year back La'Mical Perine.
The former Jets fourth-round pick (2020) led the Chiefs in rushing in the preseason, registering 97 yards on just 16 carries (6.06 yards per attempt). He also caught four passes for 50 yards as well. Even better, he left a good final impression with two big plays on scoring drives in Kansas City's preseason finale on Saturday against Cleveland.
With Clyde Edwards-Helaire being a prime trade candidate as he's grown out of favor but could still get a shot elsewhere, there is room for a third running back behind Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Perine seems to have done more of what the Chiefs need from their running back depth in the preseason than Prince, which we could very well see play out when the 53-man roster cuts come down.