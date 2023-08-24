Chiefs Rumors: Reid addresses Chris Jones, growing trade buzz, roster bubble
- Andy Reid's Chris Jones update is unsettling
- Chatter grows around Chiefs trade candidate
- Intriguing final roster bubble picks
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid gives unsettling update on Chris Jones situation
"What happens, happens" is not what you want to hear about your team's star player. But it's what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his most recent update on the Chris Jones contract saga.
Jones, who reportedly is looking for an extension that pays him $30 million a year, has held out of camp so far and may sit out for the 2023 season, too. His recent social media activity suggests he's willing and "can afford to" hold out until Week 8 of the regular season.
The star defensive tackle has one year left on his four-year, $80 million contract he signed back in 2020.
The coach-iest thing to say in a situation like this is, "The show goes on. The game goes on." And it does, especially for a talented Chiefs team that has every reason to make another Super Bowl run.
Without DPOY-caliber star Chris Jones, though, the show just may end a little earlier.
The Chiefs won't want any distractions as they enter their final preseason game on Saturday against the Browns and prepare for their season opener against the Lions on September 7. From the sounds of things, the Chris Jones saga is out of Reid's control. His lamentable words have an aura of finality to them.
The Chiefs and Jones aren't talking or communication any more. The walls are up, and each side could be ready to go their separate way.