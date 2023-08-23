Here's how much money Chris Jones is giving up by holding out on Chiefs
With tensions rising in Kansas City, Chiefs star Chris Jones just indicated how long he may hold out for and how much money he's willing to give up in the 2023 season.
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been unhappy for a while now. The line between his jokes and his serious commentary has steadily grown more blurry as Jones sits and twiddles his thumbs waiting for his front office to show him the money.
These days, fans have grown numb to news of his dissatisfaction or another one of his cryptic social media posts, but this new tidbit may pique extra interest.
Jones, a legitimate DPOY candidate, wants his bag. The Chiefs, whether out of precaution or frugality, don't want to pay him. Which side will blink first?
According to Jones' social media activity, the star tackle is reportedly willing to hold out until Week 8 of the regular season. He's willing to forfeit his weekly game check until then, which would be around $1.1 million because he "can afford it."
Here's what Jones posted on Tuesday:
Chiefs DT Chris Jones willing to give up $1.1 million a week until he gets paid
Jones' post of an inspirational quote is the kind of message you would expect to see from someone going through a break-up or practicing extra self-care, not a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ.
The 2023 NFL trade deadline happens to take place right after Week 8, and should Jones actually hold out until then, one would think the Chiefs would be open to trading him at that point.
Jones started every game last year including the postseason and registered 15.5 sacks in the regular season and two sacks in the playoffs. Without him, the Chiefs would not have made it to the championship, period. Which begs the question, what's the holdup for Brett Veach and Co.?
At this stage in the offseason, Jones has stayed in contact with his Chiefs teammates, but coach Andy Reid did deliver a worrying statement on Wednesday saying "there's been no communication" presumably between the team and Jones regarding the possibility of a new deal.
Jones is right about what he said on X (formerly known as Twitter): when it comes to a full-blown holdout, he can afford the salary hit just as much as he can afford the dip in public perception. This is a man who knows his worth and will be staring down the Chiefs up until his eyes dry out.