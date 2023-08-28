Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones agent frenzy, Carson Wentz lurking, Skyy-high expectations
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Chris Jones' agent starts a frenzy. Is Carson Wentz a possible free-agent target? Skyy Moore keeps impressing.
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones' agent makes a pit stop in the BBQ capital
Finally, some positive news regarding Chris Jones and a potential extension in Kansas City. It's nothing super substantial, but Chiefs fans will take it.
This past weekend, Chris Jones' agent, Michael Katz, shared a picture of his food from Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, suggesting that he was in KC. For work or for leisure? No one really knows.
The fact that Katz was in Kansas City and not, say, Chicago or Detroit, could dispel some of the uncertainty shrouding Jones' future with the only home he's ever known.
At the same time, social media is a modern menace. It usually never tells the full story. Earlier this offseason, Dalvin Cook was reportedly working out in Miami, and he ended up signing with the Jets.
Besides, Jones, who may be looking for a contract that pays him $30 million annually, has been sending cryptic messages on social media all summer. In one recent post, he insinuates that he's prepared to take a financial hit and hold out until Week 8 of the regular season.
All this is happening just a few weeks before the Chiefs' season opener against the Lions. As of Sunday, Jones has already accrued nearly $2 million in fines and may continue keeping his distance -- it's the only leverage he really has, anyway.