Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones trade suitor, Vikings trade proposal, Buechele’s last stand
- Shane Buechele's final push for the backup QB job
- Proposed trade with the Vikings could work wonders
- A Chris Jones trade suitor has emerged for the Chiefs
Chiefs Rumors: Bears already sniffing out Chris Jones trade
We're nearing critical mass when it comes to the Chris Jones situation with the Chiefs.
Jones is still holding out and, according to a recent report, remains steadfast in wanting a contract that will pay him an average annual value of $30 million. That could open up the doors to a trade if Brett Veach and the Kansas City brass don't want to hamstring themselves with that type of money on the books, which is what happened last offseason with Tyreek Hill -- though that trade was done, in part, to esnure they could keep Jones.
Not shockingly, though, if the Jones were to be open to a Chris Jones trade, there would be no shortage of suitors. And one is already knocking on the door checking to see if a deal could start to be worked out: the Chicago Bears.
Payne Insider of the Bet the Board podcast recently reported that the Bears have already inquired about a Chris Jones trade. He did note that this did not mean a trade was going to happen, but did remark that the Bears are all-in on trying to take advantage of Justin Fields' rookie contract.
The Bears would make a ton of sense as a trade partner for the Chiefs with Jones if that deal were to work. They are flush with draft capital after trading down from the No. 1 pick in April's draft, have a glaring need on the defensive front, have a young quarterback they are building around on a rookie deal, and have the financial flexibility to take on a massive contract too.
Again, this doesn't mean that Chris Jones is going to be traded. However, the tea leaves aren't exactly painting an optimistic picture right now for the Chiefs with the defensive tackle and, if that becomes their only logical course of action, the Bears would be as good of a trade partner as Kansas City could find.