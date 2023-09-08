Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones calls bluff, Orlando Brown replacement, Mahomes trusts Toney
- Chris Jones wins when the Chiefs lose
- Orlando Brown's replacement flopped in debut
- Why Patrick Mahomes' trust in Kadarius Toney is unfounded
Chiefs Rumors: Was Chris Jones proven right?
The result of Thursday night's game will undoubtedly be used by Chris Jones to argue his importance to the Kansas City Chiefs in contract negotiations.
Kansas City lost the opener, in part, because the Lions were able to pick up a game-clinching first down by running David Montgomery right at the spot Jones would have been.
To be fair, the Chiefs defense played well even without Jones. They limited Detroit to 14 offensive points, which should have been enough to win the game. However, Kansas City is in the business of winning Super Bowls and climbing that mountain requires special players doing special things. Jones elevates the defense to another level.
One more sack could have been the difference between winning or losing. One more run stuff could have saved the day. That's what Jones can put the magnifying glass on.
No one can prove the Chiefs would have won the game if Jones had played. But his camp can certainly argue it.