Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones calls bluff, Orlando Brown replacement, Mahomes trusts Toney
- Chris Jones wins when the Chiefs lose
- Orlando Brown's replacement flopped in debut
- Why Patrick Mahomes' trust in Kadarius Toney is unfounded
Chiefs Rumors: Replacing Orlando Brown Jr. wasn't so easy
The Chiefs can look no further than Orlando Brown Jr. and Donovan Smith as a cautionary tale when assuming a replacement can be an upgrade.
Kansas City let Brown go in free agency to the Bengals. To fill the gap at left tackle, they turned to Smith after he was released by the Buccaneers.
Let's just say Smith's debut at Arrowhead didn't exactly go well.
Smith allowed pressure on 15.6 percent of plays, leading all players on Thursday night, per Pro Football Focus. That's a higher rate than Brown ever posted in Kansas City.
It would be one thing if Smith was going against Aiden Hutchinson on every play, but the ferocious Lions pass rusher was also busy making Juwaan Taylor's life a living hell on the other side of the line.
It was one game. Smith will have the chance to prove he can do better in future weeks. The concern level at tackle is just a bit higher on Friday than it was on Thursday morning.