Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones responds to haters, Travis Kelce update, Kadarius Toney problems
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Chris Jones responds to his haters, Travis Kelce gets an injury update, and Kadarius Toney still has some problems.
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones responds to contract critics
After Chris Jones signed a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, football fans had one common sentiment -- Jones holdout was for nothing. Essentially, Jones was fined over $3 million and missed his team's first game all for incentives. On paper, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, and leaves some (myself included) wondering what his agent was thinking. Jones, however, still has faith.
Well, that's not completely correct by Jones. He'll get his salary back and then some assuming he can hit a few contract incentives. I wrote a summary of Jones' deal this morning, detailing why he lost the negotiations:
"Chris Jones wanted Aaron Donald money, or so we were told, along with a long-term deal that guaranteed him a home in Kansas City well into his 30's. He didn't receive any of that, instead getting a chance to reach incentives that would also benefit the team. Jones lost whatever leverage and good will he had with the fanbase when he showed up to the Chiefs season-opening loss to the Lions, and sat in a suite. In that game, KC's Jones-less defense held Detroit to 14 points, with one of the Lions touchdowns coming off an interception return."
Per reports, Jones can receive incentives nearing $3.5 million if he plays 50 percent of the team's downs and registers 10 sacks.
A player like Jones can certainly reach those marks, but it's not easy. Right now, Jones is operating at a near $3.6 million deficit.