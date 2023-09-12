Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones responds to haters, Travis Kelce update, Kadarius Toney problems
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Chris Jones responds to his haters, Travis Kelce gets an injury update, and Kadarius Toney still has some problems.
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City feared the worst with Travis Kelce
Per FOX's Jay Glazer, the Chiefs initially feared the worst with Travis Kelce's injury. While he missed the team's first game against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City does expect him to play this week assuming everything goes according to plan.
"People actually don't know how big of a bullet they missed on Travis Kelce," Glazer began on FOX NFL Sunday. "When it first happened, they actually thought there was a tibial plateau fracture, which is a fracture of the leg which would've put him out for the year. Instead, he just had a really deep bone bruise. They had to pull out 45 cc of blood."
Kelce begged Andy Reid to play on Thursday night, but the veteran head coach was correct in sitting Patrick Mahomes favorite target. Considering the background we now know, the Chiefs would've been borderline insane to play him in the first place.
However, Glazer also revealed the Chiefs plan is to play him this week in practice and hope he's ready to go for next Sunday.
"Now, yesterday (Saturday), they actually put him in his stance and wanted to see if it swelled after, it looked good," Glazer said. "Today (Sunday), as we speak, he's at the facility working on the muscles around it. That test is passing as well. Tomorrow (Monday) they're gonna try and run him. As long as it doesn't swell, he'll play next week."
For now, it looks as though Kansas City received some good news on their star tight end. After a Week 1 defeat, the Chiefs can ill-afford any other setbacks to Kelce.