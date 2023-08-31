Chiefs Rumors: A flyer to replace Chris Jones, QB joins practice squad, why trade with Raiders
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Who made the practice squad?
Just because Kansas City cut some promising players to make way for their 53-man roster does not mean those same players won't make an impact with the Chiefs this season. Practice squads are important, not just because they help the team prepare on a weekly basis. Players on the practice squad can receive a call up of sorts to the 53-man roster if needed. Kansas City, like most teams, will store depth and promising young players on the practice squad for a reason.
So far, the following players have been added to the Chiefs practice squad: Center/guard Austin Reiter, DT Danny Shelton, Chukwuebuka “Jason” Godrick, RBs La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince, TE Matt Bushman, WR Cornell Powell, LB Cole Christiansen, QB Chris Oladokun, G Jerome Carvin, LB Olakunle Fatukasi and WR Nikko Remigio.
Oladokun is a familiar face, as he battled for a spot on the Chiefs depth chart behind Shane Buechele and Blaine Gabbert. However, Oladokun was overwhelmed at times in the preseason, and Kansas City rightly cut him from the 53-man, especially considering how Buechele played this preseason.
Oladokun offers plenty of talent as a practice squad QB. He'll learn the KC system in case of emergency, but he's a solid mobile QB who can mimic some of the Chiefs opponents during the season.