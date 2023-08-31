Chiefs Rumors: A flyer to replace Chris Jones, QB joins practice squad, why trade with Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Replacing Chris Jones with a flyer. Who made the Chiefs practice squad so far? The science behind a Raiders trade.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Why trade with the Raiders?
The Chiefs took a risk acquiring defensive line depth in a trade with the division rival Raiders, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Kansas City's interior defensive line is lacking some pretty serious depth, and Neil Farrell was an available option. As Arrowhead Addict noted, Brett Veach didn't have a ton of options, and liked the potential that Farrell brings to the defensive line.
"After finishing his career at LSU, the 330 lb. lineman who stands 6'4" entered the NFL as a run-stuffing lineman with a pro-ready frame with great strength. While he was forced to wait until Day 3 of the draft due to being one-dimensional as a force, the truth is that the Chiefs needed a significant boost among nose tackles even if they didn't have concerns."
Despite Veach's optimism, a deal with Jones likely is not on the horizon, meaning Kansas City will have to start the season without their best defensive player. While the Chiefs offense has the talent to outscore the best teams in football, eventually they will need to rush the passer. Jones offers that talent in abundance. Without him, KC cannot win in the trenches on a regular basis.
The Chiefs are in survival mode without Jones.