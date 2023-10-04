Chiefs Rumors: Claypool connection, Mahomes takes blame, Chris Jones contract prediction
- Don't count out Brett Veach dealing for Chase Claypool
- Patrick Mahomes shoulders blame for team's offensive woes
- Chris Jones is projected to cash out in the offseason
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Would a trade for Chase Claypool be the worst thing?
The Bears reportedly want to rid themselves of a disgruntled wide receiver. The Chiefs could use a wide receiver. Do the math, and....
No, no no no. No no. Chase Claypool to the Chiefs wouldn't actually happen, right?
Claypool, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, is being actively shopped by Ryan Poles, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Bears wideout commanded a second-round pick when he was dealt to Chicago in November of 2022. Now, his value has been driven down and Poles may be happy with a fifth- or sixth-rounder in return for Claypool.
Arrowhead Addict's Josh Fann wrote that a Claypool trade could be right up Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's alley. The Chiefs made a move for Kadarius Toney last year, and going after Claypool this year would also be another "reclamation project", so to speak. In the last year and a half, Claypool has not performed up to par in Chicago, and there's no guarantee he would do well in the Chiefs' system.
Would a Claypool trade really be the worst thing for Kansas City, though? Fann says no. He wrote, "It's obvious that [Claypool's] motivation has taken a dip in Chicago which some might see as a red flag, but something that Kansas City excels in is restoring motivation in players and giving a second chance."
If it's a WR1 the Chiefs are looking for, Claypool is definitely not it. If the Chiefs are considering adding depth behind Toney, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice, then a high-upside target like Claypool may fit the bill.
Still, there will be more naysayers than optimists who don't want Veach going near Claypool with a ten-foot stick.