Chiefs connected to two big-name free agents at biggest position of need
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to three-peat, they need to acquire more line meat in free agency.
By John Buhler
It is hard to point out faults within the Kansas City Chiefs' setup. Although Clark Hunt is arguably the cheapest man alive, he knows that his beloved football team is not three-peating as Super Bowl champions unless they get Patrick Mahomes some help. Surely, he would love more than a fancy new footstool to sit on after a game, but how about either of these veteran free agent offensive linemen?
Several days ago, Mike Jones of The Athletic ($) listed some of the best free agents who are still on the market. While some players have signed elsewhere, both Mekhi Becton and Andrus Peat remain in play. Becton actually played in most of the games last year for the New York Jets. Andrus Peat has spent his whole career with the New Orleans Saints, but they are one more year away from a rebuild.
While Kansas City still has Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris under contract, the Chiefs are still relatively weak out on the edge at tackle. The strength along their offensive line is in the interior with Joe Thuney at guard and Creed Humphrey at center. Of course, Kansas City also needs to get Mahomes another weapon, as Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger, now firmly into his mid-30s.
Let's assess what either free agent offensive lineman could bring to the table for the Chiefs this year.
These veteran free agent offensive linemen could help Kansas City Chiefs
For Peat, he is now in his 30s. He has been a Pro Bowler at guard for the Saints before, but has demonstrated a great deal of versatility in the trenches for New Orleans. Adding him to the mix would help elevate the floor of the Chiefs' offensive line. When it comes to finding the right five to start on a fall Sunday, one would think Peat's versatility would be a welcomed addition on any of those Sundays.
As for Becton, he is every bit the boom or bust free agent pickup. He was a bit of a project as a reach by the Jets out of Louisville in 2020. Bad injury luck is what prevented him from getting his fifth-year option picked up. Although the Jets are markedly better than they were when he was drafted, nobody does more zany things in drafts than whoever is running Gang Green's front office at any given time.
Truth be told, Peat will cost more than Becton, mostly because he is a starter and a versatile one. Becton is probably a reserve or a swing tackle at this point of his career. However, he is better than Lucas Niang, who has been a rare whiff for Brett Veach as the Chiefs general manager. Adding either veteran tackle gives Kansas City some breathing room if anything were to happen to Morris or Taylor.
If the Chiefs don't pounce on either veteran free agent, keep an eye on Washington pursuing either.