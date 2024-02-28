Chiefs rumors: Hardman begged Chiefs to save him, Chris Jones timeline, Locker room woes
By Lior Lampert
Chiefs Rumors: Hardman begged Chiefs to save him
Last offseason, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract. After spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman joined Gang Green in hopes of an enlarged role, however, that wasn’t the case.
Hardman caught one pass in six games with the Jets in 2023, a far cry from the expanded route tree he was promised when he decided to sign with the team. However, the speedy wideout had become a healthy scratch for New York during the season, which led to the team trading him back to Kansas City in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
The transaction left many wondering why Hardman didn’t just re-sign with the Chiefs in the first place last offseason to ultimately find his way back with the team less than a year later, which has led to the former Jets receiver clearing the air in a recent appearance on Ryan Clark of ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast.
For instance, Hardman cited a dispute with special teams coach Brant Boyer regarding the former’s role as a punt returner, highlighting the soured relationship between the two.
Moreover, Hardman said the culture of the Jets (and more specifically, the offensive side of the ball and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) was too reliant on quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2023. Hardman felt that once Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into the season, the offense lacked direction and continued to trend that way throughout the season.
So, Hardman took it upon himself to contact Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, urging them to find a way to bring him back to Kansas City.
Two weeks later, Hardman finds himself back in Kansas City, and the rest is history.
His name will forever be chronicled for his game-winning touchdown grab in Super Bowl LVIII to help the Chiefs take down the San Francisco 49ers en route to their second consecutive championship and third in five seasons.