Chiefs Rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade, XFL star signed, Danny Shelton at risk?
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Is a trade for Jonathan Taylor on the horizon? KC welcomes a new target for Patrick Mahomes. All the latest on Danny Shelton's battle.
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Kansas City signs XFL wide receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver depth is one area of concern for the team entering the 2023 season. Last year, they won a Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill on the team. This offseason, they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots in free agency. At the start of training camp, Kadarius Toney suffered a knee injury that required surgery, but he is expected to be ready for the upcoming season. Even so, fans are wondering how the wide receiver depth chart will shake out once the 53-man roster is released.
Ahead of their third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs have brought in some additional help.
On Monday, the team announced that they were signing former XFL wide receiver Juwan Green to a deal. In response, the team released Kekoa Crawford from the roster.
This isn't Green's first trip to the NFL. In 2020, after spending his collegiate career at Albany, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Green spent time with the Falcons from 2020 until 2021. From there, he joined the Detroit Lions in 2021 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
Green played in the XFL's third season as part of the Seattle Sea Dragons. In 10 games played, Green caught 29 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns, per the XFL's official website. His six touchdowns were tied for the second-most among wide receivers. The Sea Dragons finished the season with a 7-3 record, which earned them a second-place finish in the North Division and a playoff berth. However, Seattle lost to the DC Defenders 37-21 in the Division Finals.
Considering Green has been brought in just before their preseason finale, he will have to make a heck of an impression to make the 53-man roster. If all else fails, he could wind up on the team's practice squad.