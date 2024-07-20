Crucial Chiefs training camp battle still has wild card factor
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps was blamed for many of the team's offensive woes in 2023, but the turnstile offensive tackles did the team no favors.
Kansas City rarely used an in-line tight end as a blocker and pass rushers frequently blew past the Chiefs protection, leaving quarterback Patrick Mahomes with little time to execute longer-developing plays in head coach Andy Reid's offense.
Entering the offseason, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach prioritized upgrading the weaponry and the protection on the offensive side of the ball. After selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kansas City used their second-round pick to select BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Chiefs left tackle position remains largely unknown
As the Chiefs begin training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, the battle for offensive tackle will be a significant one to watch. During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided some insight into the battle.
"Well, [the Chiefs are] going to experiment with the young guys, give them a chance," Fowler said. "Kingsley Suamataia, say it with me now, second-round pick, major talent. They like what he did in the spring, but that was mostly just passing concepts in shorts. ... Now, they're going to put on the pads, they want to see what he can do."
Suamataia won't just be handed the job of protecting Mahomes' blindside in 2024, although the Chiefs undoubtedly hope that he earns it. Wanya Morris will likely be the rookie's biggest competition for the starting left tackle position.
"Wanya Morris, former third-round pick, second-year guy, is going to get a chance as well. They're probably not going to go the free agency route right now, I don't think, right now, that's my sense. Donovan Smith started last year, longtime veteran, they could always give him a call or David Bakhtiari, but they're going to see what those two young guys can do. Really any other position on the offense is set, except this left tackle. Hugely important for Patrick Mahomes."
The interior of Kansas City's offensive line is among the best in the league, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor will continue to anchor the right tackle position. Still, leaving Mahomes' blindside protection up to a rookie or second-year offensive tackle could be concerning. If neither player is ready to slide into the starting spot, Kansas City may be better off bringing in a veteran to hold down the role until their younger players can develop.
Former Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is still available, although his lengthy injury history could be a reason for concern. Donovan Smith, who played left tackle for the Chiefs last season, also remains unsigned. Smith, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to joining Kansas City, has struggled with drive-killing penalties in crucial moments during the past couple of years.
Throwing Suamataia right into the lineup against pass rushers like Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, and Trey Hendrickson may not be the wisest decision. Right now, Morris may be the best option to begin the season. The 23-year-old started four game while Smith was out due to injury and also played in two playoff games during the team's Super Bowl run.