Chiefs rumors: Mahomes on Chris Jones, Week 1 injuries, more
- L'Jarius Sneed availability for Week 1
- Offensive projections for Lions opener
- Patrick Mahomes speaks on Chris Jones
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is expected to play in Week 1
Good news for the Chiefs: the team could see both L'Jarius Sneed and Kadarius Toney suit up Thursday night for the season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Sneed had been dealing with a knee issue for the majority of training camp, but based on the latest reports, the veteran corner appears ready to take the field. Toney also suffered a knee injury in training camp and has been sidelined for the majority of the summer.
Head coach Andy Reid said of Sneed's and Toney's imminent returns: "We'll take it day by day, but right now, I'd tell you they're good to go."
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said of Sneed, specifically, that Spagnuolo was going to leave the pitch count "up to LJ", implying that Sneed was the one who understood his injury and his own limitations the best.
"[Sneed's] doing real well, so fingers crossed. When he’s out there, he makes a difference."- Steve Spagnuolo
Many sources are projecting Sneed and Toney to play in Week 1 given their coaches' comments. With only two days until the opener, both players should invoke more optimism than pessimism surrounding their respective injury setbacks.