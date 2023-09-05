Chiefs rumors: Mahomes on Chris Jones, Week 1 injuries, more
- L'Jarius Sneed availability for Week 1
- Offensive projections for Lions opener
- Patrick Mahomes speaks on Chris Jones
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes speaks out on Chris Jones' potential absence
If Patrick Mahomes is expecting Chris Jones to sit out of Week 1, you should too.
The Chiefs quarterback gave his quick thoughts on Jones' ongoing holdout amid his contract dispute, and what Mahomes had to say doesn't bode well for Jones' future in Kansas City.
Mahomes said the Chiefs were going to prepare for the Lions games "with the guys in the building" and focus on winning "with the guys that are here", putting plenty of emphasis on the current Jones-less roster.
From the sound of it, Jones may have already lost the locker room. Mahomes is ready to vie for his third Super Bowl without the defensive star, and the longer Jones' holdout drags out, the more distance could be placed between Jones and his teammates.
Mahomes was specifically asked if Chief players "should be willing to do what it contractually takes to keep the team together", to which he didn't give a very straightforward reply.
Back when Mahomes signed his 10-year, $450 million extension, the idea was that the Chiefs could use his flexible team-friendly deal and the affordances of extra cap space to sign key players and perennially compete for the Super Bowl. Three years later, star wideout Tyreek Hill has left for greener pastures, and soon, Chris Jones could follow in his footsteps.
Mahomes took one for the team three years ago, but Jones seems to have no intention of doing so in 2023.