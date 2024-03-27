Chiefs already have big plans to spend money saved in L'Jarius Sneed trade
While the decision to tag and trade cornerback L'Jarius Sneed seemed more imminent at times than others, it was always the likeliest course of action for the Kansas City Chiefs. And so it happened, with the defensive back being dealt to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-rounder and seventh-round pick swap in this year's draft.
In the wake of that, though, one of the biggest questions has been what the Chiefs would do with the newfound $19.8 million in cap savings they got with Sneed coming off of the books.
Chiefs insider Nate Taylor for The Athletic ($) reported part of the team's plan with the now-available money to spend in free agency would be focused on improving four position groups that require more attention this offseason.
"With the added salary-cap space, Veach and Reid are expected to pursue players to fill holes at left tackle, defensive end, wide receiver and running back."
Specifically when it comes to defensive end, though, the Chiefs may already have a more concrete plan, one that includes the return of a familiar face to the defensive line next to recently extended Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and two first-round picks in George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Chiefs rumored to bring back Mike Danna with L'Jarius Sneed savings
According to Taylor's reporting, veteran defensive end Mike Danna, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan by the Chiefs back in 2020, has consistently been interested in returning to Kansas City. And it appears that's a likely option for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions now that they have much more flexibility to spend.
"The Chiefs’ next signing could ensure the defensive line from last season remains intact. Defensive end Mike Danna and the Chiefs have shown interest in continuing their partnership, according to a league source."
Danna is comiing off of a career-best season that included 6.5 sacks, three pass defenses, seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits, all of which were the highest single-season marks over his first four seasons. That's a testament to his development and increased comfort in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system.
That increase in production should make him intriguing as an option for the Chiefs to bring back, especially with Charles Omenihu likely to start the season on IR as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Dannas could slot into the defensive end rotation and be a veteran presence on the front that, frankly, they currently lack without Omenihu healthy and in the fold.
What makes Danna even more attractive is that he's not going to demand a massive price tag. Seeing him sign a deal with an AAV around or even under $6-8 million could leave the Chiefs plenty of room to pursue other free agency upgrades at the other mentioned positions in Taylor's report.
It hasn't happened yet, but Danna returning to the Chiefs is now looking increasingly likely. And it's a move that may not have been on the table or high on the priority list if the Sneed trade hadn't transpired.