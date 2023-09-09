Chiefs Rumors: Mike Evans trade, Jawaan Taylor’s costly tell, obvious WR answer
- Jawaan Taylor had a costly tell in Chiefs' Week 1 loss
- Chiefs have a possible WR answer already on the roster
- Could a Mike Evans trade be in order to bolster the WR room?
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Jawaan Taylor had a blatant tell in Week 1 loss to Lions
Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor had a debut to forget in Week 1's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Taylor became the lightning rod of controversy on Thursday night when multiple post-game clips showed he was not correctly lined up at the line of scrimmage throughout the game. The ex-Jaguars offensive lineman was spotted constantly moving his right leg and false-starting before the snap; his perceived penalties led many fans to claim Week 1's game was yet another instance of "[Insert team name here] vs. the refs".
Well, the latest videos of Taylor's performance just make him look even worse. Not only was Taylor allegedly committing false starts all game long, but he may have had a blatant tell: Twitter users noticed that Taylor could have been tipping each play call based on the position of his back foot.
Basically, if his stance was wider, the Chiefs were going to run a pass play. If it was narrower, they were going to run a running play,
The Chiefs signed Taylor to a four-year deal last March, and so far, that signing is not panning out well for the reigning Super Bowl champs.