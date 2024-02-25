Chiefs Rumors: Mike Evans update, Jones-Sneed with new cap, Hardman nixes FA suitor
Chiefs Rumors: Mecole Hardman shuts down possibility of Jets return
The in-season reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly didn't yield immediate positive results. In fact, one could argue that the former second-round pick was part of the problem with the eventual Super Bowl champions' receiving corps throughout the course of the regular season.
How quickly things can be forgiven by a fan base, though, in the right circumstances. Those circumstances, of course, came in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII when it was Hardman who was the primary read on Corndog, the play that Andy Reid called which led to the wideout scoring the game-winning touchdown.
But now Hardman is set to hit free agency again this offseason. It's a bit of a mystery as to what's next for the receiver but there are two things that he made clear during a recent interview with NFL Total Access. First, he's open to returning to the Chiefs if they want him back. Secondly, he won't be trying his hand with the New York Jets again.
"I won't go back to the Jets," Hardman said.
If that sounds like a Hollywood-esque "they'll never take me alive" in some post-apocalyptic scenario, welcome to the psyche of a man who spent time playing with Zach Wilson in a Nathaniel Hackett offense. Same mentality, ostensibly.
As for the Chiefs involvement in Hardman's free agency, the wideout seemed unclear as to Kansas City's desire for him to return even if he remains open to the possibility. The champs will be looking to bolster their receiving corps this offseason but depth could still be a crucial component, so a familiar -- and relatively cheap -- pass-catcher such as Hardman could make some sense as a target.