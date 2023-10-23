Chiefs rumors: More trade interest, Bolton injury, Hardman usage
- Andy Reid gave hints about how the Chiefs will use Mecole Hardman in the coming weeks
- Nick Bolton suffered an injury in Week 7
- The Chiefs may not be done acquiring offensive weapons
By Josh Wilson
Nick Bolton dislocated wrist
Linebacker Nick Bolton has been subject to miserable injury luck in his third career year with the Chiefs. After missing two games due to an ankle injury to start the year, Boilton may miss time again after he dislocated his wrist on Sunday afternoon making a tackle.
David Chao, MD who spent nearly two decades as a head doctor for the Chargers spoke on the injury on Sunday, writing on his website that the timetable to return will depend on how many ligaments are torn. The first line is to repair at the stadium, but Chao suggests surgery is a possibility depending on severity.
Reid, speaking on the injury after the game, said he was being worked on in the locker room. His relaying of the information was deadpan but did not indicate the problem was overly serious.
Though he's appeared in just four games, Bolton has nabbed an interception to go along with 28 tackles (15 solo). He's one of Kansas City's best defensive players, so the team is certainly hoping for as minimal damage as possible with the wrist to get him back on the field as quickly as possible.
The Chiefs have games in Weeks 8 and 9 before a bye in Week 10.