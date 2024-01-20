3 Chiefs playing in their final postseason for Kansas City, 1 star who will be back
These Kansas City Chiefs are likely playing in their final postseason for Kansas City this month.
By Mark Powell
Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't be on the Chiefs next season
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already started preparing for life after football, as he's been taking nursing classes. “I know, for my profession, what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Edwards-Helaire said,via KSHB41. “If y’all need some shots or an IV, holler at ya boy.”
While it may not be the main reason Edwards-Helaire is in nursing school, it's very rare for a running back to receive a second contract with the team which drafted him. CEH was affordable for the Chiefs -- and perhaps still could be based on his asking price. However, Edwards-Helaire's role has been dwarfed the last few years thanks to the emergence of Isiah Pacheco, who is in just his second year out of Rutgers. Pacheco was selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which showcases the Chiefs philosophy as it pertains to running backs.
There was a time when CEH was viewed as the future of the Chiefs backfield. That last about two years. In an offense where Patrick Mahomes is the focus, everyone else is replaceable, even Tyreek Hill. If Edwards-Helaire wants to stay in KC on the minimum, he can do that. Most likely, though, Edwards-Helaire will sign elsewhere for what little value he has left as he enters his late-20's.