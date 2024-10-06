Ranking the 5 rumored Chiefs trade targets to replace Rashee Rice by cost and effectiveness
By Lior Lampert
After getting placed on injured reserve due to a knee issue, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will miss at least four games. However, as of this writing, the severity of the matter remains unclear.
Initial reporting suggests Rice suffered a season-ending ACL tear. However, the team has yet to provide an official diagnosis, and there have since been glimmers of hope the worst-case scenario may have been avoided.
Rice will undergo additional testing once the swelling in his knee subsides. He'll visit a specialist in Dallas, Texas, and get ligaments such as the PCL, MCL and LCL scoped. When that happens, there will be a clearer recovery timeline.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are on a quest to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. With the league's November 5th trade deadline rapidly approaching, time is of the essence if they want to replace Rice. Are they comfortable with their receiving corps already down Marquise "Hollywood" Brown after now losing their option for what may be the year?
That said, The Athletic's Dianna Russini ($) rattled off five intriguing wideouts she's "keeping an eye on" for the two-time defending champs. Below, we'll rank each based on the cost for Kansas City to acquire them relative to their contributions to the team's 2024 title chances.
Chiefs Rumors: Ranking 5 WR targets connected to KC by cost, effectiveness
5. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
Sitting at 0-4, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be gearing up to wave the white flag on the season and be sellers ahead of the deadline. If so, Christian Kirk would be one of the more desirable assets on their roster.
Kirk is in the third season of the four-year, $72 million deal he signed with Jacksonville in 2022. Turning 28 in November with a 1,100-yard campaign under his belt, the Chiefs would undoubtedly welcome his presence. However, the 2018 second-round pick carries sizable cap hits until hitting free agency ($24.2 million in 2024 and $27.2 million in 2025).
Combine the financial burden with the presumed fringe Day 2/3 selection it'd take to land Kirk, and you get a high-floor, low-upside move. However, he profiles as a viable alternative for Rice, considering he primarily thrives from the slot and short-to-intermediate area of the field.
4. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens feels like the most unrealistic name of the bunch, given his age, production and draft equity that the Pittsburgh Steelers invested in him. But as Russini notes, the team is "making an aggressive offer" for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams. Could that make the former Georgia Bulldog expendable?
2025 will mark the final year of Pickens' rookie contract, meaning he'll presumably seek a lucrative long-term extension this coming offseason. Signs point toward Pittsburgh eventually making that happen, regardless of Adams' presence. But if the electrifying 23-year-old becomes available, getting him would take a considerable offer. Nonetheless, he'd be a massive addition for the Chiefs.
Pickens led the league in yards per reception last year (18.1), highlighting his big-play ability. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he possesses the ideal blend of size, speed, athleticism, explosiveness and strength to win in all areas of the field. Pair that with all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City's aerial attack becomes even tougher to stop.
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
DeAndre Hopkins may not be the perennial Pro Bowler he once was, but he's still amongst the most talented pass-catchers in football. His combination of hands, body control, route-running and ability to make contested catches make him an ideal target for any signal-caller, let alone Mahomes.
Playing for a reeling Tennessee Titans squad on a reasonably-priced expiring contract, it shouldn't take much to get Hopkins. As the 12-year vet ages gracefully, he's getting deployed more as a "big slot" option. The transition inside is helping extend his career and maximize his skill set despite losing a step or two.
Hopkins' experience and football IQ would enable him to form a mind-melding connection with Mahomes. Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid would know how to put the 32-year-old in positions to succeed.
2. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins is on the franchise tag after his extension talks with the Cincinnati Bengals didn't go as hoped. And with teammate and fellow receiver standout receiver Ja'Marr Chase eyeing a new deal too, the franchise has some tough decisions in the near-distant future.
Chase had a well-chronicled contract dispute this offseason, and Cincy will likely prioritize him over Higgins when this league year concludes. Alternatively, they could shop the latter, recoup assets and consolidate their financial resources.
Higgins has proven he can be a team's primary receiver if given the chance. The 25-year-old began his career posting three straight seasons with at least 65 catches, 900 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries and Chase's presence have derailed that streak, but he'd slot into as the unquestioned alpha in Kansas City sans Rice. However, it'd cost a pretty penny to acquire and extend him, and then the Chiefs would have to extend him to make it worthwhile.
1. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Many ideas/thoughts regarding DeAndre Hopkins' potential fit in Kansas City apply to Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns. However, at this stage in their respective careers, the latter ostensibly has more gas left in the tank.
Cooper is coming off a career-best 1,250-yard campaign in 2023 and has gotten off to a solid start this season. Despite the mostly terrible quarterback play from Deshaun Watson, he's caught 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. His footwork and status as an established No. 1 wideout make him someone Mahomes would welcome throwing to.
Only one team can win the Adams sweepstakes. Nonetheless, Cooper is a solid consolation prize, especially when factoring in the disparity in trade value. Like Hopkins, he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, making him a conceivably affordable rental.