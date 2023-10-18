Chiefs Rumors: Rice’s role growing, WR trade target, Steelers poach rookie
- Is Rashee Rice the Chiefs' No. 1 wide receiver this season?
- Hollywood Brown and other wideout targets the Chiefs could trade for
- Steelers sign Chiefs' rookie corner off practice squad
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Rashee Rice is slowly earning Patrick Mahomes' trust
Another NFL season, another year of Chiefs wide receivers struggling to break out on the field. Things just haven't been the same since the Tyreek Hill trade.
In 2022, JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared primed to win the WR1 spot only to become one of the most unreliable targets throughout the season. In 2023, Kadarius Toney.... well, everyone knows how that narrative played out.
Instead of Toney or Skyy Moore growing into Patrick Mahomes' favorite wide receiver, rookie Rashee Rice has been steadily carving out a role for himself in a high-volume Chiefs passing offense.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of the second-rounder, "Rice's profile could continue to grow in the Chiefs' offense coming out of Thursday's night's win over Denver." Rice caught four passes on four targets for 72 yards in Week 6's victory against the Broncos.
Fowler added that Rice is "building chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and earning trust."
Through six weeks, Rice's targets haven't fluctuated too much; he's averaging 4.5 targets per game. For fantasy owners, Rice is at best a low-end flex option. For the Chiefs, however, his weekly consistency is starting to paint a clearer picture of a crowded Chiefs pass-catching corps. Travis Kelce reigns at the top with the most targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns on the team, but in the wide receiver unit, Rice leads all other position players in those categories.
When Mahomes will be looking for a target out wide this season, chances are Rice will be on the receiving end of the ball.