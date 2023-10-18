Chiefs Rumors: Rice’s role growing, WR trade target, Steelers poach rookie
- Is Rashee Rice the Chiefs' No. 1 wide receiver this season?
- Hollywood Brown and other wideout targets the Chiefs could trade for
- Steelers sign Chiefs' rookie corner off practice squad
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Hollywood Brown, Darius Slayton among WR trade targets in 2023
The Eagles just signed Julio Jones, arguably for the vibes more than anything else. Who might the Chiefs sign to improve their wide receiver room mid-season?
Arrowhead Addict's Grant Tuttle named seven realistic trade targets for the Chiefs ahead of the October 31 deadline, and a few wide receiver options might catch some fans off-guard.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy landed on the list to no one's surprise. Denver is expected to open up shop in late October, and those two players could bring in sizable compensation.
If the Chiefs don't want to give up a lot of draft capital, cheaper trade targets include Cardinals' Hollywood Brown and Giants' Darius Slayton. Slayton would join Kadarius Toney and Richie James in the "Giants Rejects Club" in Kansas City and probably wouldn't command more than a fourth-rounder.
Hollywood Brown presents a more intriguing option assuming Arizona is interested in trading him in the first place. The ex-Ravens wideout has 29 catches for 334 yards this year, often serving as one of Josh Dobbs' most reliable deep threats. Tuttle suggests the following as draft compensation:
"A second-round pick and a conditional fifth seem like a good deal for both sides. The Cardinals get two more young players on the roster for next year as well as some ammunition for trading up in the draft. The Chiefs get a playmaker that takes their offense to a higher level immediately."
No reports have been made on Browns' availability ahead of the deadline. Maybe Brett Veach could give the Cards a call, anyway.