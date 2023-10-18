Chiefs Rumors: Rice’s role growing, WR trade target, Steelers poach rookie
- Steelers sign Chiefs' rookie corner off practice squad
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Steelers snatch rookie corner Darius Rush from KC practice squad
As first reported by NFL's Tom Pelissero, one of the Chiefs' rookies is getting poached by an AFC team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign cornerback Darius Rush off the practice squad.
The move comes after the Steelers announced their plans to trade or release veteran corner Desmond King.
Rush actually visited Pittsburgh before the 2023 NFL Draft and was one of several cornerbacks the Steelers expressed interest in this past April. The Colts ended up drafting the South Carolina product in the fifth round, but Rush never made the 53-man roster. Earlier this year, Kansas City added him to the practice squad to allow him to develop his skills and gain more experience; however, his time with the Chiefs has been cut short.
The Steelers will see if Rush, a speedy outside corner who thrives in man coverage, can make an impact in their defense in 2023.