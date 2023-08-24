Chiefs Rumors: Reid addresses Chris Jones, growing trade buzz, roster bubble
- Andy Reid's Chris Jones update is unsettling
- Chatter grows around Chiefs trade candidate
- Intriguing final roster bubble picks
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Here we go again...Clyde Edwards-Helaire listed as a 2023 trade candidate
If there's anything predictable about Clyde Edwards-Helaire's career, it's that he will be named a trade chip for the rest of his years in Kansas City.
Given that the Chiefs declined to pick up his fifth-year option, 2023 is almost certainly his last -- unless Edwards-Helaire gets traded ahead of the season.
It's a nice thought, isn't it? The notion that the Chiefs could actually receive some valuable draft capital in return for their former first-round pick. A little idealistic, but why not stoke the flames of a CEH trade as pundits have been doing for the last few years?
CBS Sports recently listed Edwards-Helaire as one of the league's top trade chips before teams make final roster cuts, naming his potential suitors as the Bengals, Browns, and Rams.
All the evidence already points toward the Chiefs offloading Edwards-Helaire sooner rather than later. He's been injured in every season so far. He hasn't contributed much as a pass-catching threat. He was usurped as RB1 by then-rookie Isiah Pacheco last year, and he even skipped the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
With Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon ahead of him on the depth chart, Edwards-Helaire's stock is at an all-time low. If teams don't want to give up a first-rounder for Jonathan Taylor (they don't), maybe they'll give up a fifth- or sixth-rounder for an unused racehorse that needs a new stable.