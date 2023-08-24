Chiefs Rumors: Reid addresses Chris Jones, growing trade buzz, roster bubble
- Andy Reid's Chris Jones update is unsettling
- Chatter grows around Chiefs trade candidate
- Intriguing final roster bubble picks
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Intriguing roster bubble picks in final week of preseason
Every NFL team has to go through the same pain of cutting nearly half its roster before the start of the regular season. Chiefs Wire's John Dillon gave his picks and analysis for which players may just barely miss the roster -- some players were surprising, others not so much.
For starters, undrafted running back Deneric Prince makes the list. The fan-favorite arguably got demoted below La'Mical Perine after the Chiefs' preseason game against the Cardinals, and he may never recover. It's a shame to see him outside the bubble.
A surprise cut might be linebacker Jack Cochrane, who was on the Super Bowl-winning squad this past February. Cochrane may stand out as the sixth and odd linebacker out despite his productive camp. Expect many teams to be eying him if he hits the waiver wire.
Two predictable roster bubble candidates are 2021 fourth-rounder Joshua Kaindoh and first-year wideout Ty Fryfogle. Dillon wrote that Kaindoh "never lived up to his potential" and his tenure with the team that drafted him will "likely come to an abrupt end." He'll no doubt serve as a valuable depth piece elsewhere.
For Fryfogle, Dillon noted that he could be a "hot commodity on the waiver wire" like Cochrane. The Chiefs simply have no place for him with Justyn Ross, Richie James, and others in better position to secure a backup wide receiver spot.
Kansas City's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday should reveal clearer answers about who's in and who's out. These players will get one more chance to change their fates...