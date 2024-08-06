Former high Chiefs draft pick sounds like he knows he’s on the chopping block
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs hoisted a third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons, cementing their place in history as the NFL's newest dynasty.
But the path to the Super Bowl only gets harder. Each championship is more difficult to obtain and each trophy gets heavier to lift. Collective attrition, fatigue, ego, contentment, and age begin to weigh down dynastic rosters. The additional postseason games begin to add up and wear down the bodies of aging stars. Salary cap restrictions make it difficult to keep the roster together, and finding superstar replacements isn't easy when a team is constantly selecting near the bottom of each round in the NFL Draft.
Entering the 2023 season, the hope was that Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney would take a step forward to replace the massive hole left by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 season. Instead, Kansas City's offense averaged 21.8 points per game during the regular season, the franchise's lowest average scoring output since head coach Andy Reid joined the team in 2013.
Skyy Moore could be a surprise cut for Chiefs
For Moore, in particular, it was a disappointing sophomore season. He was on the field more often in 2023, but his production didn't improve. Moore notched 21 catches for 244 yards in 2023 after posting 22 receptions for 250 yards in his rookie campaign.
The Chiefs had to reinvent themselves as a defensive team to win in the postseason, and it's a recipe that general manager Brett Veach does not want to follow again. The Chiefs signed veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The new additions, along with the rise of second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice, has pushed Moore down the depth chart. Brown and Rice will undoubtedly hold the two starting roles on the perimeter, and Worthy will be given every opportunity to take the slot position after Kansas City used a first-round pick to obtain him. That leaves Moore battling for the fifth roster spot in Kansas City's wide receiver room.
Moore recently described the Chiefs room as "stacked," according to The Kansas City Star.
“I’m just coming in every day the same person, just putting the work in,” Moore said. “I believe once you put the work in, the rest, it’s not up to me. So I just want to focus on what I can control and just keep getting better.”
He'll compete against Kadarius Toney, who — despite his struggles — has made a meaningful impact for the Chiefs in the past two seasons. The Chiefs also have Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, and Phillip Brooks on their wide receiver depth chart.
Although the Chiefs have won back-to-back championships since trading Hill, their passing game will need to improve if they want to sustain their dynastic success.