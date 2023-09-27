Chiefs Rumors: Kelce talks Swift, WR addition, Blandino addresses Taylor penalties
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an exciting week. Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift. They added a speedy wide receiver out of Oregon. Jawaan Taylor's penalties are unfair.
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce opens up on Taylor Swift situationship
By now we all know that Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last Sunday against the Chicago Bears, sitting in Travis Kelce's suite with his family and friends. Kelce shot his shot with Swift, and it paid off, thus introducting a whole new set of fans to the NFL in the process.
On his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis opened up on his relationship with the pop artist, stating that he was honored she would attend in the first place.
"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing," Kelce said. "Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--- was hysterical. It was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."
For now, it's unclear exactly what these two kids are up to. Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts, and made it very clear that he was interested in knowing her a little better. Swift went to one of Kelce's games, cheering him on the entire time. Outside of that, all I have to go off of are rumors, and perhaps it's best that way.