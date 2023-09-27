Chiefs Rumors: Kelce talks Swift, WR addition, Blandino addresses Taylor penalties
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an exciting week. Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift. They added a speedy wide receiver out of Oregon. Jawaan Taylor's penalties are unfair.
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: Are Jawaan Taylor penalties fair?
Jawaan Taylor received plenty of attention Week 1 against the Lions for lining up behind the line of scrimmage. It appeared, at least to the naked eye, that Taylor got a head start on several plays when protecting Patrick Mahomes. Since then, he's been a frequent target by NFL officials. Dean Blandino, former NFL officiating executive, had plenty to say about the attention Taylor is receiving.
“After opening night, Lions vs. Chiefs, I really thought we would be done talking about tackles getting lined up on the line of scrimmage. And specifically Jawaan Taylor from the Chiefs. But now we’re through three weeks, and we’re still talking about Taylor.” said Blandino, “Week One doesn’t get called; we get a lot of attention on whether he was on the line of scrimmage. Look, he wasn’t, but there are a lot of tackles that aren’t on the line of scrimmage. And it’s up to the officials again to warn and then after the warning to flag so that the tackles can correct the issue.”
At this point, it seems as though officiating crews are targeting Taylor and hoping offensive linemen take note. One would hope that the attention Taylor is specifically receiving wears off in the next few weeks, as he's actually done a really solid job protecting Mahomes and following the rules since that infamous Chiefs defeat.
Only time will tell.