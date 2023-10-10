Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce update, Justyn Ross exposure, trade looming?
- Will Travis Kelce play in Week 6?
- Justyn Ross receiving rave reviews from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
- Could the Chiefs reunite with a former player?
Chiefs rumors: Justyn Ross receiving more playing time
The Kansas City Chiefs have watched veteran players leave the organization in recent years. With that, the team has opted to develop some of their top draft picks into legitimate passing game threats for years to come. While the team has used second-round draft picks on wideouts Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, they also took a chance on former Clemson standout Justyn Ross.
The Tigers wide receiver went undrafted in 2022 due to a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition called Klippel-Feil syndrome. When arriving at Kansas City, he missed all of his rookie season due to an ankle injury. This preseason, Ross caught the attention of Chiefs fans with his play in games and practice.
After Week 5, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about Ross getting more involved in the offense, saying that he's "getting better" and "hopefully he grows from that and keeps progressing like he has been." The quote comes courtesy of the Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote.
Mahomes also praised Ross, saying that he "has the talent," and that "we're going to keep bringing him on and keep moving him around in different positions," per Foote.
In the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Ross played six snaps at wide receiver, catching two passes for 28 yards, per Pro Football Focus. His two non-catches were both drops.
On the year, Ross played 30 wide receiver snaps and caught three of six targets for 34 yards.
The Chiefs have faith in Ross and his ability to develop into a contributor in the passing game. We'll see if he can show further improvement on Thursday night when Kansas City plays the rival Denver Broncos.