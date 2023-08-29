NFL Rumors: The one player Chiefs should sign after roster cut day
With the 53-man roster cut deadline passing, here is one player who was let go by their team that the Kansas City Chiefs should take a chance on.
By Scott Rogust
Tuesday, Aug. 29, is a big day in the NFL. All 32 teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET to trim down their rosters to 53 players for the start of the season. One of those teams will be the Kansas City Chiefs.
Obviously, the pressure is on the Chiefs to ensure they have the right players on the roster, as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions and win their third Lombardi trophy in five years. The team has made some notable cuts thus far in defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Deon Bush. Not to mention, they traded away wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had a good preseason, to the Carolina Panthers.
When the initial 53-man rosters are submitted, that doesn't mean they are locked in until the start of the season. No. That can drastically change in the next 24 hours, as eligible players can become subject to waivers. That allows teams to swoop in and add them to their roster.
The Chiefs have the opportunity to capitalize, and they should make a move to bring in defensive end Trevis Gipson.
Chiefs should add Trevis Gipson after getting waived by Bears
An easy answer would be for them to go after a defensive tackle, especially with Chris Jones holding out for a new contract. At the time of the reveal of their initial 53-man roster, the team placed Jones on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. However, the Chiefs made a trade with the rival Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Neil Farrell, who would provide depth at the defensive tackle position.
One area that the team can address is at edge rusher. Charles Omenihu is suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. While the team does have young players like George Karlaftis and this year's first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah who can step up, it doesn't hurt to add some depth. One player they could add who got released is Gipson.
When it comes to the Chiefs, they are not afraid to take a chance on young players who are looking for another chance to not just prove their worth, but also to help the team contend for a Super Bowl. In terms of edge rusher, Gipson is the most notable name available after he was waived by Chicago after recent reports indicated that they were seeking to trade him.
Back in 2021, Gipson recorded the second-most sacks on the Bears with seven, only trailing Robert Quinn who posted an absurd 18.5 sacks that season. This past season, Gipson didn't get to the quarterback much. Neither did the Bears' pass rush as a whole. Gipson put up three sacks, the second-most on the team behind safety Jaquan Brisker's four.
Last season, Gipson recorded 18 quarterback pressures, eight quarterback hurries, and seven quarterback knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.
It wouldn't hurt for the Chiefs to add some depth at edge rusher, and Gipson is probably the biggest name available right now. However, we'll have to see how the team tackles the waiver wire and if they address other positions.