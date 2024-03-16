Chiefs rumors: Truth on Sneed/Colts trade, Another WR targeted by KC, Franchise departing KC?
- Would the Chiefs really leave Kansas City?
- The Chiefs are in on a receiver from a conference rival
- The latest on L'Jarius Sneed
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs relocation supposedly on the table
While it feels unimaginable that a team would relocate its franchise right at the height of its popularity and run of postseason success, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be using that as somewhat of a veiled threat to earn political favor and public funds to work on long-term plans for the team's home.
Chiefs President Mark Donovan said leaving Kansas City is an "option" as the team looks to secure public funds to move forward with renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. He stipulated that the team's priority is to stay in Kansas City, but that the team needs to look at all its options, especially if it doesn't get the tax funding it seeks.
The community votes April 2 on a number of issues, including the tax bill that would allocate funds to the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals' new stadium plans. The Chiefs' plans are reportedly budgeted to cost $800 million, and it would overhaul a significant portion of the stadium, which is the NFL's third oldest.
The biggest change is to the concourse. Per NFL.com:
For the first time since the stadium was built in 1972, the Chiefs are planning to build a 360-degree upper concourse, which would allow fans to more easily flow around the stadium. It would also create more food stations, restrooms and merchandise areas, and that would alleviate congestion elsewhere in the stadium.
Public funds for stadiums used primarily by public entities has often been a sore subject. There's the case to be made that it's reasonable -- teams often lease the property from the city or some other entity to play there, and fans do benefit from the recreation and entertainment the teams provide -- but detractors view public funds used for this as private entities getting more than their fair share.
For now, it's hard to see the Chiefs leaving Kansas City, but the result of the April 2 vote will give more clarity for both the Chiefs and Royals.