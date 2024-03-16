Chiefs rumors: Truth on Sneed/Colts trade, Another WR targeted by KC, Franchise departing KC?
- Would the Chiefs really leave Kansas City?
- The Chiefs are in on a receiver from a conference rival
- The latest on L'Jarius Sneed
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs a big threat to sign Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd, who has spent the entirety of his NFL career thus far with the Cincinnati Bengals, appears poised to sign elsewhere. While Boyd did plenty for the Bengals across the years, the wide receiver room has gotten more packed and competitive in recent years in Cincinnati with the arrivals of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Boyd now enters free agency looking for a new home. A Pittsburgh native, it's not a surprise to hear the Steelers are in the mix, with there being reported mutual interest. But Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly also says the Chiefs are the "biggest hurdle" to the Steelers signing Boyd.
In addition to Kansas City and Pittsburgh, the Jets are in the mix as well.
Boyd's stats have fallen the last several seasons, but his efficiency has generally remained tenable the last few years as his targets have declined. With the Chiefs recently adding Marquise Brown, the addition of Boyd would add a lot of excitement to the wide receiver position which was a massive sore spot for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last year. It would create significant questions about the future of players like Justin Watson, though, who offer cap savings to the Chiefs if cut.