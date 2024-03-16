Chiefs rumors: Truth on Sneed/Colts trade, Another WR targeted by KC, Franchise departing KC?
- Would the Chiefs really leave Kansas City?
- The Chiefs are in on a receiver from a conference rival
- The latest on L'Jarius Sneed
By Josh Wilson
L'Jarius Sneed trade: Smoke, but no fire... Yet
Saturday morning brought much confusion to the L'Jarius Sneed situation.
To catch you up: The Chiefs have franchise tagged Sneed, but it appears unlikely he will play for Kansas City next year. The team has reportedly opened up the possibility of a trade to find Sneed a new home, but nothing has materialized... Yet.
Kansas City prioritized a Chris Jones extension and can't offer up the money Sneed deserves while also paying Jones under the current salary cap rules.
Multiple reports Saturday morning from fringe NFL "insiders" indicated Sneed has been traded to the Colts, a team that has generated the most smoke about possibly acquiring him. A lack of acknowledgment or confirmation from the league's most well-known reporters created some confusion about the legitimacy of those reports.
It was clarified by Stephen Holder, Colts reporter for ESPN:
It would be genuinely unsurprising if the Colts do wind up trading for Sneed, but for now, there is no trade in place, according to Holder. That could change in an instant, but for now, no trade is in place.