Chiefs find perfect way to avoid relying on Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Just about every team in the NFL is taking some sort of running back by committee approach to their offense. As years go on, it's clear that teams can't really rely on a running back in the same way the Pittsburgh Steelers did with Le'Veon Bell in the 2010's and the Tennessee Titans did with Derrick Henry over the last few seasons.
You almost always need a capable backup running back, either for receiving, third down or goal line purposes -- unless you have Christian McCaffrey, who does it all for the San Fransisco 49ers.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, it's been Clyde Edwards-Helaire who has tried to complement their new starter, Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco burst on the scene in 2022, quickly taking over as the team's lead back. Edwards-Helaire has faded into the background and he's currently coming off his worst season yet.
The Chiefs have been looking for a way to replace their former first-round pick with another running back that could come in and play that role, only better. This week, following roster cuts, they may have finally found their guy.
Chiefs sign Samaje Perine to active roster, improve RB room tremendously
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network recently reported that the Chiefs signed veteran running back Samaje Perine to their active roster, adding him to the running back room of Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire and Carson Steele, who is primarily a fullback.
Perine was one of the better running back options on the open market and he should create a healthy competition for the Chiefs backup spot.
Perine is known for his ability to catch passes as well as pass protection. He's the ideal third down running back who should the a bit of the load off Pacheco as well as saving the Chiefs from relying on Edwards-Helaire.
Over the last two seasons, Perine has gone for over 4.0 yards per carry each year while Edwards-Helaire was closer to 3.0 yards per carry last season. In the passing game, Perine caught 88 passes on 107 targets for 742 yards and four touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire, in the same time span of two seasons, caught 34 of his 45 targets for 339 yards and four touchdowns.
There's a world where all three backs can work for the Chiefs, especially considering how easily a player at that position can get injured. If anything were to happen to one of these three backs, the Chiefs have a few readily-available options to slot in following this latest addition.