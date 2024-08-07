Chiefs send a very loud and decisive message to Kadarius Toney at training camp
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs revamped their wide receiver corps after an abysmal 2023 campaign in which the offense scored just 21.8 points per game — the franchise's lowest average scoring output since head coach Andy Reid joined the team in 2013.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made the offense the clear priority of the offseason. Kansas City signed veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in free agency and traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The two new additions are expected to join second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice on the Chiefs starting lineup to begin the 2024 season.
Wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney were expected to make a significant impact for the Chiefs in 2023, but the new additions have pushed both wide receivers further down the depth chart.
Kadarius Toney has an uphill battle for meaningful snaps with Chiefs
An unofficial depth chart by Charles Goldman of AtoZSports projects Toney as the fifth option in the Chiefs wide receiver room.
It's quite a fall from grace for Toney, who won over Kansas City fans after a stellar performance in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, then caught a go-ahead touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game.
The 2023 season didn't go as anyone would've hoped for Toney. The Chiefs led the league with 44 dropped passes, five of which were credited to Toney. In a Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the struggling wideout was called for an offside penalty, negating what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with one minute remaining. The following week, Toney’s dropped pass turned into an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Toney did not play again for the remainder of the season. The Super Bowl marked the seventh consecutive game that Kansas City placed him on the inactive list. The Chiefs claimed Toney’s designation was injury-related, but the disgruntled wide receiver disputes those claims with a profanity-laden rant on social media and critical comments of the team prior to the Super Bowl.
There were rumblings that the Chiefs would release Toney this offseason, but it seems they are willing to give him another opportunity at redemption. With Worthy struggling in his rookie training camp, Toney could have an opening to find his way back onto the field.