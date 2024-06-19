Chiefs should take former All-Pro at his word and solve a major issue
By John Buhler
Health has not been on David Bakhtiari's side in recent years. The former perennial All-Pro left tackle with the Green Bay Packers finds himself without a team this late into NFL free agency. When healthy, Bakhtiari has been a Hall-of-Fame talent as a book-end tackle for one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Unfortunately, he is no longer considered reliable. Therefore, the Packers have moved on.
While speaking with ESPN's Adam Schefter over video, Bakhtiari put this out there for everyone to hear. He said to the noted NFL insider that his plans for the 2024 season is to suit up for the same team that features the player to win the next Super Bowl MVP. Although we have no idea who will be getting to New Orleans out of the AFC and NFC this year, we do know that Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl MVPs.
Yes, it may be a high-risk, high-reward sort of deal for the Kansas City Chiefs to be in on, but what you have to remember is that their offensive line is no longer a strength for them. In fact, you could argue it is among their biggest weaknesses. The Chiefs are vulnerable at the same position Bakhtiari put together a borderline Hall-of-Fame career playing. Maybe Kansas City could be interested in him?
Here is the video clip Schefter shared out on X from his conversation with Bakhtiari over video.
Honestly, what do the Chiefs have to lose at this point? They owe it to themselves to consider this.
David Bakhtiari wants to play for a team that features the next Super Bowl MVP
At this stage of his career, Bakhtiari can sort of pick wherever he plays. Since he is not on a team anymore, he doesn't have to agree to any deal thrown his way. For this reason, he is almost certainly going to be looking at teams who are serious contenders to win a Super Bowl, something he has never even been to in his illustrious career. Of course, his former team is a contender this season...
When it comes to the Chiefs, you have to wonder what kind of tricks general manager Brett Veach still has up his sleeve. Kansas City has a chance to do the improbable, which is to pull off an unprecedented three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They may not be my pick to win it all this season, but it would not shock me to see the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third February in a row.
Overall, the dollars and cents will have to make sense first before the Chiefs even think about entertaining the possibility of bringing a player like Bakhtiari into the fold. He may be a pro's pro and a great locker room guy, but it remains to be seen if the can still play at anything close to a high level. The margin for error in seasons like this for the Chiefs are razor thin. Bakhtiari is simply not reliable...
If the pros outweigh the cons, then I could see a scenario where Bakhtiari suits up for the Chiefs.