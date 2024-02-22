Chiefs sign Matt Araiza: Everything to know about Kansas City's new 'Punt God'
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza.
After winning their second straight Super Bowl a couple weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs are already back in the free agency marketplace. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza.
Araiza, 23, was a sixth-round pick to Buffalo in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a junior at San Diego State, Araiza averaged 51.2 yards per punt, which led to the 'Punt God' nickname bestowed upon him.
Araiza was not in the NFL last season due a gang rape lawsuit based on an alleged encounter between Araiza, a 17-year-old woman, and four other men at an off-campus San Diego State party in 2021. He denied the accusation and no charges were brought forth after a "monthslong police investigation." The woman eventually agreed to drop Araiza from the lawsuit in December, per ESPN. Araiza dropped a subsequent defamation lawsuit.
The expectation is that Araiza will replace (or at least insure against the departure of) Tommy Townsend, the Chiefs' All-Pro punter who is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in a month. Townsend averaged 47.1 yards per punt last season and earned his second Super Bowl ring with Kansas City.
Araiza's agency, JL Sports, posted a statement about the signing on Twitter.
"We are proud to announce that our client Matt Araiza has signed with the Chiefs. We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity.
"Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace and humility that is truly inspiring.
"Matt can now move forward knowing that this ordeal is behind him.
"He is thrilled to move forward as a part of the Chiefs Kingdom."
The Chiefs' special teams advantage in the postseason was noticeable — especially in the Super Bowl, when the Niners fell victim to multiple costly mistakes in that department. Notably, Araiza is four years younger than Townsend. He could reset the Chiefs' clock at the position while offering an even stronger leg.