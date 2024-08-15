Chiefs Skyy Moore hype train is borderline exhausting at this point
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs can't shake third-year wide receiver Skyy Moore for whatever reason.
Kansas City has struggled to accept that Moore, a 2022 second-round draft pick, has been incredibly underwhelming. Dare we say, a bust since entering the NFL? But instead of cutting their losses, the Chiefs continue building up Moore. Frankly, it's tiring at this point.
Chiefs wide receivers coach Connor Embree was the latest member of the organization to beat the drum for Moore. The former makes it sound like the latter is one of the most well-polished pass-catchers in the NFL, though that's far from the case.
Per Embree via Charles Goldman of AtoZSports, Moore is "one of those guys who know everything, knows what to do, works hard. He knows the whole playbook, every position. So I have no problem putting him everywhere."
Huh? Is Embree choosing to overlook Moore's first two seasons in the league? Or is he merely putting blind faith in a career revival for the young wideout? Regardless, the comments are perplexing.
Moore has recorded consecutive campaigns with 250 receiving yards or less. Rookie second-rounder Rashee Rice instantly surpassed him on the depth chart in 2023. Moreover, middling veterans like Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling outperformed the ex-Western Michigan Bronco and were preferred targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Entering his age-24 season, Moore has time to right the ship and put it all together, hypothetically. But he didn't get targeted in his 14 snaps of Kansas City's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so not the best start for 2024.
ESPN's Adam Teicher recently noted that Watson -- not Moore -- has been taking training camp reps in place of the injured Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. We wouldn't quite call that a vote of confidence.
So, while Embree and the Chiefs continue to heap praise on Moore, their actions tell us everything we need to know. Hence, continuously trying to ignite a dull flame has gotten tedious and draining.