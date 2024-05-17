Chiefs star rookie got an extremely unwarm welcome in Kansas City
By Lior Lampert
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy's car reportedly got stolen on Monday.
Sgt. Phil DiMartino of the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) informed the Kansas City Star about the incident and declared no injuries, providing little details beyond that.
Police said the vehicle was "parked and locked in a garage" inside a residential apartment building. But someone noticed it was missing "around 7 a.m.," per the local newspaper.
Moreover, ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio noted that the car theft was a coordinated move "by a professional group of criminals who 'knew exactly what they were doing,'" based on the intel he gathered from a source.
The safety of everyone is the top priority, and no one got hurt, thankfully. But having your car stolen is nonetheless a brutal and unwarm way to get welcomed to Kansas City if you're Worthy.
While DiMartino did not specify the type of vehicle that got stolen, we can assume it was a pretty expensive car, considering people devised a plan to take it and Worthy projects to earn a fully guaranteed $13.8 million from his rookie contract.
Kansas City traded up four spots to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after he caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns at Texas in 2023 and set a scouting combine record by posting the fastest 40-yard dash time ever (4.21 seconds).
Alternatively, the only way to contain Worthy and the Chiefs offense led by franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be preventing them from showing up to work. Could this be a coordinated move by rival AFC teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to throw Kansas City off their tracks?
All jokes aside, you can't help but feel for the 21-year-old wideout getting his car stolen as he tries to settle into his new home in Kansas City.