Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift bakes her way into team's heart with tasty snacks
Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift brought sweetness to the Kansas City Chief kingdom with homemade goodies for the men up front
It looks like Taylor Swift has crossed the bridge into the hearts of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom, and she comes bearing sweet treats.
While being interviewed at the NFL Combine, Chiefs coach Andy Reid let it slip that the pop star gave out homemade pop tarts to the offensive linemen. It's a sweet gesture as they are the ones who do the dirty work of keeping Patrick Mahomes upright to throw the ball to Travis Kelce.
"King of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in -- she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think -- she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts, so it was over. She knew right where to go."
What makes it even more hilarious is that Reid didn't receive any of them, which in all seriousness, is kind of harsh, considering Big Red is the master of knowing greatness in taste. But joking aside, Reid praised Swift for how she and Kelce have handled the outside noise this past season en route to a second straight Super Bowl title.
Taylor Swift baked her way into the hearts of the Chiefs kingdom with sweetness in her cooking and her personality
The relationship between Kelce and Swift has drawn ire from those outside of Chiefs kingdom, particularly those who believe Swift is taking away from the game by having all the cameras focused on her. Kelce's father Ed notably called out celebrity Bethenny Frankel for her putrid comments about the couple, and rightfully so.
However, when a team is that good and continues to win, the press will certainly focus on them and resentment from the outside will continue to grow. Swift is just showing her care for the Chiefs and for Kelce.
Sometimes, the whining just has to cease, and it was such a sweet gesture by Swift to do something special for the Chiefs. The only thing left to do is bake one of those pop-tarts for Coach Reid. We are all waiting for his assessment, and his stamp of approval, which would go a long way.