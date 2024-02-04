Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift mercilessly trolls Ravens with epic T-shirt in concert
Don't mess with Taylor Swift.
Kansas City Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift is truly an inspirational woman and singer, but she also packs a punch when going after trolls.
Her latest victim? The Baltimore Ravens and the fanbase. After Kansas City's 17-7 win on the road in the AFC Title game, the Kingdom is heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. But what does this have to do with the Ravens?
Recently, in a concert, Swift rocked a T-shirt that had her fans, i.e., the Swifties, screaming in approval, while leaving Ravens fans fuming. As if the loss wasn't bad enough, now they are being trolled by the world-renowned pop star.
Let's not forget right after the AFC Title game when Swift fired back at a despicable Ravens fan who yelled out that Swift "is ruining football." The reality is, she is not, and the blame for such a ludicrous reason should probably be directed at someone else.
Taylor Swift went scorched earth on the Ravens in concert after the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl
Chiefs fans also delighted in the moment, considering the Ravens were supposedly the best team in the NFL and KC went on the road and beat them in their own building. Now, one more win and the Chiefs will be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-04 Patriots.
Keep in mind, the Ravens did try to intimidate the Chiefs prior to the game by bringing back legends of their franchise including Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs (who won a ring with KC), but it was all for naught. Amid all this glory and basking in firing back, there is a catch.
If San Francisco and Brock Purdy are able to pull off the upset in the big show, Swift and the rest of the Kingdom will be trolled mercilessly and there will be no sympathy whatsoever. A win on the other hand? The ultimate vindication, and for Swift, it may be one of her happiest moments. The same goes for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
The Ravens started it, the Chiefs finished it. Advantage? KC and Taylor Swift. The Ravens do visit Arrowhead next season and will be looking to settle the score. The Chiefs are hoping they have the title of back-to-back Super Bowl champions to their name when they collide. What will Swift rock if the 49ers are the next victim? Time will tell, and maybe the Swifties will come up with something.