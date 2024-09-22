Chiefs take a major Week 3 risk that could put Patrick Mahomes in danger
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes could be running for his life on Sunday night. Or, if the Kansas City Chiefs have their way, they might finally have a long-term solution at left tackle.
Kansas City found out the hard way what happens when the blind slide isn't protected to its fullest extend last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Trey Hendrickson, a star pass-rusher for the Bengals, made Mahomes day a living hell despite the eventual win at Arrowhead by the home team.
Mahomes is good enough to make plays even when his pocket is collapsing, but the Chiefs would rather keep it clean for him. Kansas City's $500 million investment sure looks like a bargain right now, but the more hits Mahomes takes, the bigger the risk he suffers another injury -- much like the high ankle sprain that nearly kept him out of postseason action in 2023.
The Chiefs offense is at their best when Mahomes has the freedom to stay in the pocket, or create when the play breaks down because of his own choosing. Last Sunday, he was forced to improvise on the fly, thanks in part to pass-rushers like Hendrickson.
Kansas City Chiefs make a change on Patrick Mahomes blind side
Rather than stick with 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, who excited both the Chiefs and fans in training camp, Andy Reid is making a sudden change, giving most the reps to Wanya Morris this week. Suamataia should still get in on the offensive line rotations, so this is not a benching by any means.
"We haven't lost confidence in him," Reid said. "He was going against a good player, and he's got to learn from it." Reid also claimed that Suamataia "needed to take a step back to take a step forward."
Morris is the more proven of the two, and while he isn't going to make an All-Pro team anytime soon, Mahomes at least knows what to expect. After watching the film from the Chiefs win over the Bengals, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback knew he needed better on his blind side.
“I thought Kingsley had good snaps — [and] had bad snaps,” Mahomes said. “It’s just part of the process of being a rookie [and] going up against a great pass rusher. But I think you saw he took accountability; he’s learning from it.”
Suamataia is just a rookie, but the Chiefs can ill-afford for him to learn on the fly at such an important position. Whether Reid plans on asking the pair to split the snaps or gives Morris the lion's share remains to be seen.